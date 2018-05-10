Share:

ISLAMABAD: Agriculture experts on Wednesday said the utilisation of the modern methods of cultivation and farming enhances the production of mango crop from ten tons per hectare to twenty-five tons per hectare. They said the mango growers can consult the agriculture department to get information about use of modern technology, Radio Pakistan reported. They said that if a mango tree is bearing 0.01 percent fruit then it will be called normal crop, while 0.02 percent fruit on a mango tree is considered good crop and mango tree with 0.03 percent fruit is called bumper crop.–APP