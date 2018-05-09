Share:

OKARA-Officialdom including a Punjab Minister and the Lahore High Court Bar Association president stressed a need of rule of law in the country.

They were speaking at the annual function of a local law college's prize distribution ceremony. LHC bar President Anwarul Haq Punnu said that all the segments of the society stand in every situation with their class to which they belong be they advocates, doctors, traders or political figures. This attitude had aggravated the split in the society.

He said that it was the basic duty of the people especially the legal fraternity and other opinion builders to always stand for the development of social and true aspect of situation to gain ultimate justice for the society.

"We, as the nation are losing time. The students should become the source of legal system not merely to go for legal practice," he said.

Ex-youngest MPA joins PTI

MIANWALI - A former member of Punjab Assembly from Mianwali Adil Abdullah Khan Rokhari has announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Adil Abdullah met Imran Khan at Bani Gala in Islamabad, where he announced his decision. Adil Abdullah Khan Rokhri is known as the ex-youngest member of the parliament from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. He had won the PP-44 Mianwali seat in the February 25, 2012. He hails from a political family of the area. Ex-MNA Aamer Hayat Khan (late) was the father of Adil Abdullah Khan. He is grandson of Khan Ameer Abdullah Khan.