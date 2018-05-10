Share:

LAHORE - Adviser to Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Muqam called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here Wednesday.

Talking on the occasion, Amir Muqam said Shehbaz Sharif had tremendously developed the province of Punjab. On the other hand, PTI which was the claimant of change had turned KP into ruins. “The people of KP are desirous of development on the pattern of Punjab,” he added.

He said Shehbaz Sharif was a symbol of hard work, honesty and trust and the PML-N would achieve success in KP in the next elections as well.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said journey of development would be extended to KP and real revolution would be brought there in health and education sectors. He said people in KP were deceived in the name of change and revolution and inquired that how those who had deceived in the name of billion trees tsunami could be the leader of the nation. Imran Niazi had disappointed the people of KP and they would not be deceived by his hollow slogans anymore, concluded the Chief Minister.