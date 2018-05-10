Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi on Wednesday filed a corruption reference against Tariq Hammed, ex-chairman Wapda and others in 150MW Sharaqpur RPP case in the Accountability Court Islamabad.

According to details, former chairman WAPDA, ex-member power WAPDA M Anwar Khalid, ex-member finance WAPDA, Imtiaz Anjum, ex-member WAPDA, M Mushtaq Chaudry, ex-GM WPPO Fazal Ahmad Khan and M/S General Electric Energy(GEE) were involved in illegal award of Rental Services Contact(RSC) to M/s GEE without open competitive bidding on favourable terms and conditions in violation of PPRA Rules, NEPRA Act and directions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of cabinet. The accused caused a huge loss to national exchequer in this case.

NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs3601.965 million in rental power projects and returned to the government exchequer and concerned offices so far.

NAB Rawalpindi investigated total of 12 Rental Power Mega scandal cases and filed references in all 12 cases, including Karkey Ship, Piranghaib Multan, Sahuwal Sailkot, Guddu Sindh, Naudero II Sindh, Summundri Road, Naudero-I Sindh, , M/S Reshma Power Generation Raiwand, M/S Young Gen Power Ltd, Bhikki Sheikhupara, M/S Gulf Rental Power Pvt Ltd and 150 MW- Sharaqpur RPP in the Accountability Court Islamabad. The main accused in these references are former minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen, former secretary Ismail Qureshi, Shahid Rafi, ex-secretary, Tahir Basharat Cheema, ex MD PEPCO and others.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said that NAB believes in across the board accountability.