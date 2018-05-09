Share:

LOS ANGELES-Her first record in four years is finally coming. Nicki Minaj has finally announced that she’s about to drop her fourth studio album ‘Queen’ this summer, just three and a half weeks after launching two new songs. She revealed the big news at the 2018 Met Gala and fans on the internet are tearfully joyful about the prospect.

The 35-year-old rapper turned heads in a red ombre Oscar de la Renta gown at the Costume Institute Gala last night (May 7th 2018), but it was news of her forthcoming album that got everyone talking.

‘It’s a big night for me because I just let the world know that my album is coming’, she told Billboard. ‘It’s called Queen, and I can’t wait.’

Nicki dropped the first two songs from the new release on April 12th; ‘Barbie Tingz’ is a track paying homage to her alter-ego Harajuku Barbie, while ‘Chun-Li’ sees her hit back at online haters

If her red carpet explanation was anything to go by, she boldly and rather controversially opted for a Satanic spin on the event’s ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ dress code. ‘I’m the bad guy and I wanted to make sure the bad guy was here’, she told Time.

The new songs hit the top ten in the US R&B and Rap charts, which bodes well for the album. ‘Queen’ will follow Nicki’s 2014 released ‘The Pinkprint’ which earned her a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016. So far, no more information has been revealed about the new album, though we expect a whole host of producers are involved alongside Chevy Music and Jeremy Reid.