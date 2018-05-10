Share:

DIR UPPER - Four persons were shot dead while 5 others sustained injuries as unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate firing inside the house of one Ayaz, son of Fateh Khan, resident of Sadiq Banda in the limits of Dir police station on Wednesday night, official sources said. They said that as a result, 3 persons including 14-year-old Saima, daughter of Fateh Khan, 7-year-old Sidra, daughter of Ayaz and 6-year-old Hamza, son of Jamil khan died on the spot while the injured were rushed by the locals to District Headquarter Hospital, Dir for treatment where one of them, a woman, succumbed to her injuries.