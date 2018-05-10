Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq yesterday said that Pakistan and Japan enjoyed friendly relations validated by trade and cooperation.

He was speaking to Takashi Kuria, Japanese ambassador to Pakistan, who had called on him here. Referring to Pak-Japan relations, he said that both countries stood with each other when faced with challenges.

Sadiq said that Pakistan values its relations with Japan and wants to further strengthen them. “Pakistani Parliament strongly desires strong parliamentary relations between both countries,” he added. The Speaker urged the need for regular exchanges of parliamentary delegations and emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy. He remarked that the Parliamentary Friendship Group between Pakistan and Japan at National Assembly of Pakistan exhibits the notion of commitment to strong bilateral relations between both the countries.

Appreciating Pakistan’s economic potential, Takashi Kuria highlighted that Japan will continue to work with Pakistan in order to strengthen economic relations with Pakistan.

He endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for diversification of trade and economic relations. The ambassador commended Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism said that Pakistan had made efforts to make the world safe.

He assured the speaker of his country’s assistance to Pakistan regarding resolving its problems and eliminating extremism and terrorism.