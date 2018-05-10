Share:

LONDON - Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, called on Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn at the British Parliament yesterday.

The meeting was attended by Emily Thornberry MP, Shadow Foreign Secretary and Kate Hollern MP, besides senior members of Corbyn’s office. The two sides discussed a wide range of matters of common interest, including diaspora, peace and stability in the region.

The High Commissioner felicitated the Labour Leader on resurgence of Party under his leadership. He said Pakistan and the UK have historically enjoyed robust bilateral relations and the Labour Party has contributed immensely towards further strengthening those relations.

Speaking about gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the High Commissioner emphasized on the international community, particularly, UK, to play its role in resolving the dispute. He said Pakistan is committed to resolving the dispute peacefully through dialogue.

The High Commissioner also expressed concern over UK’s role on measures related to Financial Action Task Force (FATF). He put across Pakistan’s stance on the matter and underlined Pakistan’s achievements in fight against terrorism and extremism.

Mr Jeremy Corbyn appreciated the role of Pakistani diaspora in strengthening the relations between the two countries. He hoped that upcoming general elections would further strengthen democracy in Pakistan. On the High Commissioner’s reiteration of the invitation to visit Pakistan, Mr Corbyn said he is very much looking forward to visiting Pakistan. The two sides agreed to interact more often on issues of mutual interest.