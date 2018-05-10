Share:

rawalpindi - A man was tortured to death by police while being made to confess his involvement in a robbery case, parents and relatives of deceased alleged on Wednesday.

There are contrary reports about detention of the deceased identified as Mansoor, the father of 3 children, as the heirs claimed he was picked up by Police Station Saddar Bairooni officials from his house and detained in Girja Chowky where he was subjected to severe torture. It was also reported that Mansoor died under custody of PS RA Bazaar officials in Shah Faisal Chowky. However, the high ups of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar continued to deny the allegations saying the man died at home after being released by Chokwy Girja officials, controlled by PS Saddar Bairooni.

City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kausar took notice of the death of the man and sought detailed report from DSP Saddar Circle Salim Khattak. The heirs of deceased also protested against police atrocity in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) where the man’s dead body was taken for autopsy.

According to the parents, Mansoor had been arrested by PS Saddar Bairooni officials on suspicion of his involvement in a robbery case. They said the police tortured him mercilessly for four days without even offering him a glass of water. The torture ultimately led to his death.

A family member said that the parents went to police station RA Bazaar to lodge complaint against the cops who had kidnapped him from his house, but the police did not entertain them. The parents of the deceased requested CM and IG Punjab to take action against Rawalpindi police for killing Mansoor without any reason.

“We have not arrested or detained the man in Shah Faisal Chowky rather PS Saddar Bairooni officials took him into custody and locked him up at Girja Chowky,” said ASI Ahmed Yar, the Moharar at PS RA Bazaar.

SI Imran Haidar, the spokesman to CPO, claimed Mansoor was not in custody of police even though police are probing into the allegations of Mansoor’s family. He said that CPO also took notice of reports of the man’s death and asked DSP Saddar to probe into the allegations. SHO PS RA Bazaar also told media men that Masnoor was not arrested by RA Bazaar police as he was not involved in any crime reported with his police station. Acting SP Saddar Circle Behram Khan and SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Raja Akhter were unavailable when contacted for their of the incident.