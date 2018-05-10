Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party on Wednesday submitted cut-motions against the new development schemes in the National Assembly Secretariat.

PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and Aijaz Jhakrani have submitted the cut-motions for federal budget 2018-19. They, in the cut-motions, questioned the PML-N government policies that how can a government can announce new development schemes for the 6th year when the given mandate was for five years.

Quoting the constitution, they said, the incumbent government has no right to announce new scheme of the sixth year. They said the development proposals given by three provinces were disregarded and the allocation of shares for provinces was extremely inequitable.