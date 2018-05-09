Share:

LOS ANGELES-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will have an ‘’American slant’’.

The flame haired royal and the ‘Suits’ actress will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 and Christopher Warren-Green - who will conduct the orchestra on the big day - has teased that there will be an American element to the nuptials.

He said: ‘’The theme, just like anybody’s wedding, has to reflect something, and what that something is I’m not going to say. I think I can say to you that there will, of course, be quite an American slant on this one, because we’re about to get a brand new, and wonderful princess. I think it’s safe for me to say without a doubt we will have an American slant to this wedding - of course.’’

And Warren-Green - who previously performed at the weddings of Prince William and Duchess Catherine and Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall - was ‘’surprised’’ to have been asked for his third wedding.

Speaking to WFAE radio station in Charlotte, North Carolina, he added: ‘’I’ve not met Meghan Markle, but I’ve been watching ‘Suits’. This is actually my third royal wedding, so I was really surprised to get the call and delighted. I’m very excited about it.’’ Last month, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan had selected the musical acts who will perform at their wedding service and they have chosen James Vivian, the Director of Music at the chapel, to lead the musical performances on their big day.

He said: ‘’The Choristers, Lay Clerks, Organists and I are very much looking forward to this exciting day and are pleased to be performing at the service music chosen by the couple. We are also looking forward to welcoming to St George’s musical colleagues from near and far who will be performing at this very special and joyful occasion.’’