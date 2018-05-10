Share:

KARACHI - Noted figure of Abdullah Goth of Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sardar Qadir Bux Gabol, along with his community members Wednesday announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

He announced this in a ceremony at Gulshan-e-Maymar presided over by PTI Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. A large number of people of Gabol community and PTI workers attended the ceremony.

Along with Sardar Qadir Bux Gabol, other notables who joined the PTI included UC Chairman Adam Gabol, vice chairman Haji Amir Gabol, Haji Huzoor Bux, Haji Yusuf Gabol, Anwar Gabol, Haji Pir Muhammad, Haji Murad, Rais Abdul Rasheed, Abdul Rauf, Jan Muhammad Baloch, Ghulam Rabbani Gabol, Aslam Gabol, Allah Bachayo, Ghulam Muhammad Gabol, Haji Abdul Hameed Gabol, Rafiq Gabol, Jamil Gabol, Murad Gabol, Haji Ghous Muhammad, Haji Ghulam Nabi, Haji Dost Ali, Moosa Gabol, Darya Khan Gabol and others.

Sardar Qadir Bux Gabol said that the PTI is the only party which has no terrorist or corrupt element in its folds. He said the philosophy of Imran Khan is to build Pakistan and go for the welfare of people. He said the Gabol community is influenced by this philosophy and it is joining the PTI.

PTI Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said on the occasion that the next government would be of PTI. He said we will make a new Pakistan in which justice would be doled out to both poor and rich. He said quality education and healthcare would be available for each and every citizen. He said the era of justice is about to come. We will take the killers of Bhutto Shaheed and Benazir Shaheed to the task. He said the masses already know who the killers are.

He said the growing popularity of PTI had resulted in sleepless nights for our political opponents. He said the masses would take revenge from the PPP’s terrorism in the rally of PTI scheduled on May 12. He said on May 12, PTI is arranging a big rally at Alladin Park which would be addressed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said in this rally Imran Khan will also announce a special package for the megacity.

Earlier, Haleem Adil Sheikh along with party leaders reached Alladin Park PTI Camp. He inspected arrangements being made for the May 12 rally.

Later, he visited different PTI camps to invite the citizens to the May 12 rally and also distributed pamphlets amongst the masses. PTI leaders Subhan Ali Sahil, Dr Masroor Siyal, Dr Saeed Afridi, Kareem Bux Gabol, Ramzan Gabol, Jan Muhammad Gabol, Khalil Gabol, Agha Zulfiqar and others were also present.