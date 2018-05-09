Share:

It is unfortunate to see how government departments have lately set out on a sanctimonious crusade for supposed justice, a form of vendetta that has exhausted viable resources and leads and is now running on pure rancour and fumes.

NABs recent inquiry into a flawed WB report and the ensuing probe against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, involving alleged money laundering of $4.9 billion to India, was soundly and unequivocally debunked, a fact that casts shade on the credibility and discretions of the Bureau.

Where the organisation is well within its mandate to follow any leads into a case, the fact that its’ allegations have been met with such immediate rebuttal by the WB and the State Bank of Pakistan highlights the fact that its inquiry was set forth without much to substantiation.

Where the cases against the Sharif family hold their ground, such protracted attempts to irrevocably malign the ex-premier is a bit of stretch, and calls into question the myopic focal point of the Bureau.

Where the oppositions argument is valid, that interference or restriction of NABs discretionary powers negates the very purpose of the Bureau, the current PM does have a valid point that if institutions are given free reign in conducting such ad hoc inquiries, it creates a parallel and weighted justice system that is unaccountable to any authority.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Asad Umar categorically opposed the suggestion of constituting a committee on the issue. He said that interfering into the affairs of NAB would be “tantamount to the murder of justice and accountability” in the country.

Asad Umars assertion also rings true that NAB is in fact fulfilling the role of the Finance Ministry, which highlights the severely lacking role of our government wings which leaves room for obfuscation and cooption of roles by more imperious institutions and authorities.

The fact remains that the Bureau does need to work within some accorded parameters to avoid obfuscation of roles and delay or misinterpretation of justice. There remain a myriad of discrepancies and loopholes in the NAB laws which should be addressed. However, it is indeed a flawed precedent to set if the incumbent governments engage in retrofitting the watchdog every time they are in the hot seat. There is ultimately an overarching need to rectify all government institutions and their weighted discrepancies borne of political patronage and allegiances.