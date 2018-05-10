Share:

Islamabad - Sakafat and Rural Support Programme Network (RSPN) would organise a colourful “Sakafat Success Mela” in the month of June at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Head of Sakafat Dr Memoona Khayal told APP that various colourful cultural activities would be arranged during the Sakafat Success Mela. She said that an exhibition would also be arranged along with an array of cultural displays, theatre and a milieu of colourful performances and women empowerment seminars showcasing their achievements and success.

The event would be supported by European Union, a story of cultural and economic development which will be thoroughly celebrated in this Mela. Sakafat has invited the youth community from twin cities of Rawalpindi/ Islamabad to join and express a message of peace, unity and harmony to the entire nation through a cultural perspective.