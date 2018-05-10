Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the government to submit a report within a week regarding various taxes imposed on petroleum products.

The top court also directed the government to also submit comparison of prices of petroleum related products with global and regional standard.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up for hearing the suo motu case regarding various taxes on petroleum products.

During the course of hearing, the CJ observed that whenever prices of oil in the global market fall, the tax is imposed in Pakistan, adding that the government imposes taxes on petroleum products rather giving relief to the public.

He further observed that General Sales Tax has been raised in the past to as much as 25pc.

The law officer Nassar contended that the petrol prices in Pakistan were the lowest in the region, including India. The CJ told the law officer not to compare the prices with India adding if there is any comparison with India in the field of Information Technology.

The law officer informed the court that three types of taxes are collected on petroleum products, including customs duty, petroleum levy and sales tax. He further said that 11.4 per cent GST is currently being charged.

He added that two profit margins including that of oil marketing companies (OMCs) and petrol pump dealers are gained through the sale of petrol and diesel.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, member of the bench, asked the law officer as to why petrol prices are not reduced in Pakistan even when the prices of crude oil fall from $100 a barrel to $50 in international market.

The law officer responded that the government does not decide the prices based on crude oil. The CJ also hinted at ordering a complete audit of petrol pricing in the country.

The bench also ordered relevant ministries to file their replies explaining the various taxes on petroleum products.