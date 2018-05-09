Share:

The most stressful fact is that in our education system something’s are always frustrating and have been increasingly creating massive devastation between the students’ minds. The very shocking question is that today in our schools, colleges or universities the Pakistani Force such as FC, FWO, MI, ISI can be found during students’ academic teachings.

According to rules and norms they must be prohibited from staying within educational sectors in Baluchistan in different areas which is not only disturbing students mentally but also it’s influencing their mentality level on daily basis by seeing practically such entirely different uniforms; ones who are carrying weapons. Nevertheless, it has now become a formal activity in Kech, Baluchistan. We humbly request to the government of Baluchistan to please stop such unbalanced activities and forcing themselves in educational sectors to break student’s interests.

JAVID SALEEM,

Turbat, April 18.