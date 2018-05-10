Share:

KHAIRPUR - An emergent meeting of executive council of Shah Abdul Latif Teachers Association (SALUTA) was held Wednesday, which presided over by its president Professor Dr Ameer Ali Chandio.

They discussed the problems of teaching community and to develop the effective strategy for Stop Corruption-Save University.

The meeting decided to set the special meeting with administrative authorities to resolve the genuine, legitimate academic and financial matters that are being deliberately delayed on the basis of malicious and revenging attitude of concerned chairs.

Meanwhile, the first introductory meeting of online examination portal was held at Vice Chancellor Secretariat. SALU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Parveen Shah presided over the meeting on Wednesday.

Dr Parveen highlighted that by implementing this online system will benefit the students. Their time and money will be saved and students will get their certificates, transcripts, mark sheets at their door step.

This is the first ever drive in the history of the Shah Abdul Latif University. The online system will be implemented in the both semester and annual modes.

She said that the system will help to students to avoid from unprecedented delay for the issuance of certificates. Approximately 70,000 external and 14,000 internal students will avail the benefit of the online scheme, she added.

BODY FOUND

A dead body of a boy was found from canal near Khan Wahan on Wednesday.

According to police, Rashid Ali dead body was found Nau Lakhhi Wah near Khan Wahan which shifted to the civil hospital for autopsy and later handed over to their heirs.