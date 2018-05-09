Share:

KOTLI:-Three members of a same family including two minor girls died and three others sustained injuries following collapse of the roof of their house here on in Kotli AJK on Wednesday. According to the Kotli Assistant Commissioner, the roof of a house caved in Nara Kot, Charhoi area as a result six members of the family buried under the debris. Three of them, however, including two minor girls died while the three others were rescued in injured condition.



The injured and dead bodies were shifted to hospital. The police started investigation into the incident. Motive behind the incident could not be ascertained yet.