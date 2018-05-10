Share:

Rawalpindi - Two men allegedly kidnapped two Christian sisters from Kachi Abadi, within limits of Police Station Industrial Area, informed sources. Police have registered FIR against the alleged kidnappers on complaint of the missing girl’s father after a delay of three days, sources added.

The kidnappers have been identified as Hafeez and Haroon.

According to sources, a man named Zulfiqar Masih, resident of Kachi Abadi, appeared before PS Industrial Area and tabled an application stating his two daughters Komal and Kanwal went missing from his house on May 4, 2018. The family searched for the missing girls but could not find any clue about their whereabouts. The complainant accused two men Hafeez and Haroon of abducting his daughters and asked police to register case against them and to recover her missing daughters from their custody.