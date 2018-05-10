Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s two parliamentarians and four other persons accused of taking out a rally in Kasur and abusing the judges of the superior courts tendered verbal apology before a Lahore High Court full bench here on Wednesday.

The full bench led by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, however, observed that the court would indict them on Friday (tomorrow) and appointed a provincial law officer as prosecutor in the case.

Police produced MNA Waseem Akhtar, MPA Naeem Safdar, municipal chairman Ayaz Khan, vice-chairman Ahmad Latif, Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan before the bench. During the proceedings, the video clips containing contemptuous remarks allegedly uttered by the PML-N leaders was played on an electronic projector in the courtroom.

The accused persons regretted over what they had done, saying that they had made huge efforts for the institution of judiciary. “We took part in the movement that was started for the independence of judiciary,” said an accused before the court. “We respect the courts and the institution of judiciary,” said Waseem Akhtar, the MNA.

At this, Justice Naqvi observed: “We know the so-called role of your party in the lawyers’ movement,”.

The petitioners’ counsel opposed their stance saying that they did not deserve any relaxation and should be awarded exemplary punishment. Advocate Ali Ahmad Kurd, the counsel of the accused, filed an application before the bench and pleaded the court to adjourn the proceedings. However, the bench turned down his plea observing that no solid reason had been given for the adjournment. The court appointed Additional Advocate General Shan Gull as prosecutor for the indictment of the accused persons over contempt of court charges and put off further proceedings until May 11.

Previously, a police officer informed the court that the names of accused had also been placed on the Exit Control List. Last month, a video went viral on social media showing the accused and others taking rally in Kasur and hurling abuses at the judges of the superior judiciary and committing contempt of court.

Kasur police arrested case against over 80 persons out of which six were identified as members of the ruling party PML-N. The police booked them under Sections 166, 506, 341, 228 109, 147 and 149 of the PPC.

Kasur District Bar Association President Mirza Naseem filed the petition submitting that the protest in Kasur was a planned conspiracy against the institution of judiciary. He alleged that the rally was led by PML-N’s MNA Waseem Sajjad and MPA Safdar Ansari while some local leaders of the unions also accompanied them. The bar leader said that by doing so, the protestors committed contempt of court and therefore they must be punished. He prayed to the court to declare the parliamentarian disqualified and proceed against them in accordance with the law. The same bench had been hearing the petitions against alleged anti-judiciary speeches of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of the PML-N.

The bench was also seized with hearing of the petitions against MQM London Chief for his anti-state speeches.