LAHORE - A delegation of All Masalik Ulema Board on Wednesday visited the Services Hospital and inquire after Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal. They prayed for his early recovery and strongly condemned the attack on him.

Talking to the media, they said such incidents should not be happened in the society. They said that Ulema should play their role for elimination of extremism in the country and demanded the government to take solid steps in this regard.

Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Allama Waqarul Hussnain Naqvi, Hafiz Shoaib ur Rehman, Maulana Yunus Rehan and others were included in the delegation.