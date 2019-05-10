Share:

Police on Friday carried out targeted operation in houses, hotels and factories in Islamabad and arrested 10 suspects including seven Afghan nationals.

Police said search operation was carried out in Mango Town, Kohsar Town and Nain Sukh areas of the federal capital city in jurisdiction of Bara Kahu police station.

They said other law enforcement agencies also participated in the operation. The arrested Afghanis were being interrogated. Three motorcycles without legal documents have been recovered from their possession.

Security in Islamabad has been put on high alert. The operation was carried out in connection with the Lahore Data Darbar blast.

On May 10, Police had arrested four people in a raid in a Lahore locality on suspicion of their involvement in the Data Darbar terror attack.

According to sources, investigators after identifying some people with the help of CCTV footage of the incident carried out a raid at a tea stall in Garhi Shahu and took into custody four suspicious persons. They were shifted to an unknown place for questioning.

Besides, the police had also arrested a rickshaw driver in connection with investigation into the incident.

It is noteworthy that the death toll from Wednesday’s suicide blast outside the Data Darbar in Lahore had jumped to 12 after another injured succumbed to his wounds early Friday morning.

Mudassar, a resident of Lahore’s Mochi Gate, had breathed his last at a hospital where he was being treated.