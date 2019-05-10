Share:

LAHORE - A local court on Thursday handed over 11 Chinese nationals and two Pakistanis, involved in trafficking Pakistani girls to China after contracting marriages, to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on two days physical remand. Earlier, the FIA officials produced the accused, including Hongfa Yang, Chuanjia Liu, Libing Liu, Bo Wang, Gongze He, Tianyi Liu, Yang Feng Xnu, Song Guoqlang, Liu, We Linping, before Judicial Magistrate Amir Bittu. The officials submitted that the accused were involved in trafficking Pakistani girls to China after contracting marriage with them. They pleaded with the court for handing over the accused on 14-day physical remand for investigations.