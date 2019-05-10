Share:

KARACHI Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in its early Thursday morning operation arrested 22 Indian fishermen for their illegal activity into Pakistani waters.

A PMSA spokesman said agency’s patrolling vessels Zhob and Hangol during their routine exercise registered presence of some four boats engaged in fishing in a prohibited zone that falls into Pakistan’s territory.

The fishermen noticing to be approached by PMSA vessels tried to escape, however, were intercepted and taken into custody.

They were 22 in total and were using four boats, said the spokesman mentioning PMSA had also used its speed boats in the exercise. The arrested Indians following initial interrogation were handed to Dock police for needed legal requirements.