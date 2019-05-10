Share:

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to give fee concession to the foreign students, in line with its policy of promoting academic collaborations with the international institutions.

In this connection, the University’s Executive Council at its recent meeting presided over by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul Qayyum approved concession of tuition fee for Kyrgzstan students, a press release on Thursday said. Instead of charging the fee as per international practices, it was decided that their fee will be at with Pakistani students.

However, as per a notification issued here, this facility will not be applicable on cost of living and other facilities. The revised rates will be applicable from autumn, 2019.

It may be mentioned here, AIOU also got the approval of the Federal Cabinet to set up its distance learning institute in Kyrgyzstan.

The Cabinet had approved the proposal for signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Educational Scientific Productive Complex International of Kyrgyzstan (ESPC) and the AIOU in the field of distance education.

The University had sought the approval of the cabinet through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for signing the MoU. It was a major step forward towards the establishment of its Centre in Kyrgyzstan.

The University, he said has achieved special distinction enhancing its collaborative partnership with the foreign countries. Since the AIOU is the first University in Asia introducing distance learning system, it enjoys rich experience in this mode of education and to share with its foreign friends.

Dr Zia said the initiative of establishing the Institute in Kyrgyzstan will enhance the AIOU’s leading role in promoting distance learning home and abroad. As per the proposed MoU, International University of Kyrgyzstan (IUK) and AIOU are now in process of formally launch a joint distance learning institute for the benefit of their students and academic staff.

According to Dr Zahid Majeed, Director International Collaboration and Exchange Office, the proposed institute is being set up in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyz Republic. As per the understanding, the Faculty members of AIOU will be engaged in the purpose.

As per the MoU, the two sides will undertake academic research, publications, academic information, computational science and optimization of applications performance in accordance with HPC guideline.

AIOU will provide the technical expertise and academic support for the establishment of Institute and ESPC will provide or arrange all infrastructural support i.e. the space, equipment, and staff etc. to run the Institute.

There will be joint delivery of programs in various disciplines through online or blended learning facilities.

The two sides will also explore mutually interested fields and conduct cooperative research projects, such as ICT and e-Learning programs applications in General education and science, technical and vocational education.