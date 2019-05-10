Share:

Rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force has launched operations against drug mafia across the country and seized more than 56kg drugs and held 16 suspected smugglers, a spokesman of ANF Headquarters informed The Nation on Thursday. He said ANF also impounded three vehicles being used by smugglers to traffic drugs. “Of 16 detainees, three were ladies smugglers,” he said. The value of seized drugs is said to be Rs 174 million in the international market.

According to him, ANF seized 56.180Kg Narcotics valuing Rs174.74 million internationally, arrested 16 culprits including 3 ladies and impounded 3 vehicles while conducting 15 counter-narcotic strikes. The seized drugs comprised of 46.200 Kg Hashish, 7.650Kg Heroin, 3025 Xanax Tabs and 1.940 Kg Amphetamine (Ice).

He said ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Khyal Ur Rehman resident of Hangu from parking area of Islamabad International Airport and recovered 5 Kg Hashish from his trolley bag. In another operation ANF Rawalpindi recovered 6 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Toor Jan resident Upper Dir near Kamra Bus Stop, GT Road Attock. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Corolla car near Golra Morr, Kashmir Highway, Islamabad and recovered 14.4 Kg Hashish from the said vehicle. A person on board namely Amin Khan resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot. In forth operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 2.4Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Niaz Gul resident of Peshawar near Burhan interchange Motorway M-I, Tehsil Hassan Abadal, District Attock. In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 3 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the two arrested accused persons namely Muhammad Ali resident of Lahore and Yasmeen Bibi resident of Kasur near Haji Shah Bus Stop, Main GT Road, Tehsil Hassan Abdal, District Attock.

In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused person namely Sarafraz resident of Swat at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 0.850Kg Amphetamine (Ice) from his personal possession. He was travelling to Jeddah (KSA) through Flight No.SV-889.

ANF Peshawar arrested two lady accused namely Badrooja Begum resident of Charsadda and Javeria, resident of Peshawar and recovered 3Kg Hashish from their personal possession. They were arrested near Naguman Bridge, Charsadda Road, Peshawar. In another operation ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Muhammad Amin resident of Hangu at Peshawar International Airport, who was suppose travelling to Dubai through Flight No.EK-0637 and recovered 0.940 Kgs Amphetamine which was concealed in his hand bag. In third operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a Toyota Hiace Passenger van at Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 2.4 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Shah Azam resident of Khyber Agency. In fourth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Muhammad Gul resident of Peshawar at Peshawar International Airport and recovered 3025x Xanax Tabs (weighing 0.390 Kg) which was concealed in 4 x Plastic bottles. He was boarding for Jeddah (KSA) through Flight No.SV-795. In fifth operation, ANF Peshawar recovered 4.2 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused namely Khalid Khan resident Peshawar.

ANF Karachi arrested three accused persons namely Shay Haq, Shay Mureed and Shay Bilal all resident of Kech Balochistan and recovered 1 Kgs Methamphetamine from their personal possession. They were arrested near Chatry Park, Gulshan-e-Maimar Karachi. In another operation, ANF Karachi arrested an accused namely Syed Marjan resident of Kuram Agency at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and recovered 260x Hashish filled capsules (weighing 1.9 Kg Hashish) which was concealed in musical instrument (Tabla). He was proceeding to Qatar through Flight No.QR-661. In third operation, ANF Karachi recovered 7.65Kg heroin from passenger bus at Bus Terminal, Super Highway Karachi. A person on board namely Sher Rehman resident of Khyber Agency was arrested during the operation. In fourth operation, ANF Karachi intercepted a Auto Rickshaw near Kabutar Chowk, main gate near Sindh assembly building road, Karachi and recovered 13.5 Kg Hashish from the said rickshaw. Resultantly an accused namely Habib Ullah resident of Peshawar was arrested during the operation.

He added separate cases have been registered against drug smugglers at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.