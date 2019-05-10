Share:

Jeff Bezos, the founder of US privately-funded space company Blue Origin and e-commerce giant Amazon, has revealed the concept of the Blue Moon lander which will be able to bring missions and cargo to Earth’s natural satellite.

"This is Blue Moon. We’ve been working on this lander for three years. It’s a very large lander. It will soft-land in a precise way 3.6 metric tons onto the lunar surface. The stretched-tank variant of it will soft-land 6.5 metric tons onto the lunar surface … This is an incredible vehicle and it’s going to the Moon. It’s time to go back to the moon, this time to stay", Bezos said at a press event in Washington, DC on Thursday.

The vehicle will use liquid hydrogen as a fuel, Bezos continued, adding that it would allow refueling Blue Moon on the lunar surface with the liquid hydrogen got from the water on the Moon.

Video clips of Bezos' speech were published by the CNet news outlet. The outlet added the lander would be able to bring US astronauts to the Moon by 2024 in line with the goals set by US President Donald Trump’s administration.