Share:

Lahore - Pakistan’s best and most premium drinking water company Aquafina is all set to represent at all leading Fashion platforms with a clear perspective and new campaign ‘World Class’.

The brand is all set and ready to give you an upgrade and take you into the world of fashion, and give you the #1 behind the scenes, quotes and messages from your favorite celebs, designers, models.

This time Aquafina water has designed a very special platform to bring fitness and fashion to life.

It is absolutely essential that the brand shares some very insightful points on water in our daily fitness routines and will ask all our superstars how they use and preserve this precious natural resource while remaining fit and looking beautiful.

Aquafina always likes to illustrate and explore new avenues that keep current trends and lifestyle in perspective, Mahira Khan is the brand’s face this year.

She is clear about her goals and represents Pakistan as one of the Fashion and Entertainment World’s youngest icons internationally.

Mahira Khan is very aware of world issues and is not afraid to raise her voice and share her clear and specific message.

She’s a fitness and beauty picture, and Aquafina Water is proud to be her number one choice. The Aquafina installation and activity capsule will initiate this year’s World Class Experience.