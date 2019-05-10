Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that innocent children of Sindh province were dying apparently due to bad performance of the provincial government.

In her latest tweet, the SAPM said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should stop making hue and cry in Islamabad and go to Sindh and meet the families whose innocent were paying the price of inefficiency of the PPP government by dying due to starvation.

She said that entire nation knew that all the corrupt elements were making hue and cry as their corruption was exposed.

Firdous said the nation was united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who was last hope of the people.

She said those, who were crying, were responsible for pushing the country towards bankruptcy and forcing the government to seek IMF bailout package.

The corrupt elements were now crying for their looted and plundered money which would now be recovered from them, she added.