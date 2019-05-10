Share:

There is no forced prostitution or sale of human organs for those Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese.

This was stated by a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy here on Friday, while taking serious notice of some rumors-based media reports on the issue.

When asked to comment on the reports appearing in a section of the Pakistani media on issue of illegal marriages, he said "They have noted the media reports and that the Pakistani side is taking measures in accordance with its domestic laws and regulations. Relevant cases are now under investigation.

China’s position on the issue of transnational marriage is very clear, that is to protect legitimate marriages and combat crimes.

If any organization or individual commits a crime in Pakistan under the banner of the cross-border marriage, China supports the Pakistani side to crack down on it according to Pakistani laws.

The Ministry of Public Security of China sent a task force to Pakistan to carry out law enforcement cooperation with the Pakistani side.

China will further strengthen cooperation with the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan, effectively combat crime, so as to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the two peoples, and jointly safeguard China-Pakistan friendly relations.

It is worth noting that several media reports have fabricated facts and spread rumors.

According to investigations by the Ministry of Public Security of China, there is no forced prostitution or sale of human organs for those Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has clarified the rumors by issuing a statement on 13rd April.

We hope that the media reports should seek truth from facts, be objective and fair. We hope the people of China and Pakistan do not believe the rumors.

We will never allow a few criminals to undermine China-Pakistan friendship and hurt the friendly feelings between two peoples."