LAHORE - A high-level meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Yasir Humayun, Murad Raas, Chief Secretary, Federal Secretary for Health, secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Lahore Division and senior officers attended the meeting. Focal Person of Prime Minister for National Anti-Polio Programme Babar Bin Atta and Divisional Commissioners participated through video link.

The meeting decided to take effective steps for eradicating the polio disease and the Chief Minister gave the approval to set up a special anti-polio taskforce. The proposal was discussed that only those children should be given admissions in the schools that have immunization cards. The special anti-polio campaign will be launched from May 13 in the high-risk union councils whereas a comprehensive anti-polio campaign will also be started from next month across the province.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that it was a matter of great concern that a polio case has been surfaced in Lahore. He said that health and other line departments will have to discharge their duties in a professional manner as it is a national obligation and they will have to work jointly to cope with it.

Campaign in high-risk UCs from 13th

He directed that Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should perform their duties in an active manner in the field for curbing the disease of polio. He said that no leniency and negligence will be tolerated in the measures taken for eradicating polio. He said that every child should be vaccinated and a comprehensive campaign should be launched for creating awareness about the measures taken for curbing polio and every medium should be utilised in this regard.

“We have to safeguard our future from the fatal disease like polio. No stone should be left unturned for making Pakistan a polio-free country as protecting the children from polio is a national responsibility,” the CM added. He directed that the plan evolved for curbing polio should be strictly implemented.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that the federal government will provide full cooperation to Punjab to curb polio.

Notice over murder after rape

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of a report on murder after rape of a 15-year-old girl in Khurianwala area of Faisalabad. He sought a report from the CPO and directed to arrest the accused at the earliest to provide justice to the bereaved family by taking legal action against the criminals. He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

– visits terror victims

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday inquired after the injured persons at Mayo Hospital. They had received multiple injuries in a suicide blast which took plac e at Data Darbar on Wednesday.

The chief minister visited the patients individually and prayed for their early recovery. He also presented financial assistance cheques to them. The severely wounded were given Rs 0.5million each while the minor injured were presented Rs 0.1 million each.

The chief minister directed the administration to provide every possible healthcare facility and no stone should be left unturned in their treatment. He appreciated the performance of medical staff adding that doctors have worked hard round-the-clock for the treatment of the injured.

“Serving the ailing humanity is the true spirit of the medical profession and we pay tributes to the doctors who are engaged in the service of the people in need,” the CM said.

He said all the sympathies of the government are with them and it is standing by the injured. He appreciated their strong commitment and said that coward enemy cannot face the brave Pakistani nation adding that the war will be won with the support of the people.