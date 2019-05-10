Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Cabinet Division has ordered all Divisions and Ministries to constitute a vigilance committees headed by joint secretary to check the misuse of vehicles for operational and general protocol duties, The Nation has learnt.

According to a notification of the Cabinet Division, the vigilance committees to be formed in every ministry would check the misuse of vehicles for operational and general protocol duties.

These committees would also ensure that all the general duty vehicles are parked in the premises of their respective Ministries/Divisions, as and when they are not being used for official purposes.

In 2012, the federal government had approved “Monetization of Transport Facility for Civil Servants in BS-20 to BS-22” and the basic objective of this policy was in line with the observance of austerity measures and to eliminate any possibility of misuse of official vehicles.

It further said that implementation of this policy shall be strictly adhered by all Ministries/Divisions/Attached Departments and Sub-ordinate Offices and its overall compliance as per defined parameters.