LAHORE (PR) Daraz, Pakistan’s leading online marketplace, recently announced its third year of the Asaan Zakat initiative, allowing customers to avail the best possible prices to purchase Ramadan ration packages online. Asaan Zakat optimizes customer convenience, promising to be a stress-free one-stop Zakat solution, impacting thousands of Muslims nationwide.

In the last three years, thousands of Zakat bundles have been donated through various partner NGOs. The Ramazan ration packages can be delivered to the customers’ doorsteps or directly to the Edhi Foundation or SaylaniWelfare.

The bundles are classified into four different categories, depending on the number of items present in each hamper. The items within vary from bundle to bundle, which include different Zakat packages such as; Student Bundle, Bachat Bundle, Barkat Bundle, and Mega Bundle, and come in a packed and branded box.

Asaan Zakat also provides opportunities to Daraz customers to donate clothes, cash via e-payment, and/or sponsor iftaari meals, starting from one meal to as many as the customer likes. Daraz visitors can also make customized bundles, by choosing from 300+ grocery products, priced lower than the market rate, with an additional service of free shipping. Daraz is also offering a large selection of bundles made by the charity organizations themselves, which cater specifically to their needs; these can be shipped to the NGOs directly.

Daraz will be offering these services in multiple cities across Pakistan throughout Ramadan, with the facility of one-day free shipping on the Bachat Bundle (Rs.999) in 15 cities across Pakistan. These cities include Okara, Jhelum, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, and Sukkur, amongst others.