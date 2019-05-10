Share:

LOS ANGELES - David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months after admitting to using his phone behind the wheel in November last year.

The retired football legend admitted to using his phone behind the wheel after he was spotted by a member of the public while he was driving in Great Portland Street on November 21, and he was sentenced during a brief hearing on Thursday afternoon.

Beckham, 43, was handed a six month ban and a £750 fine by magistrates at Bromley Magistrates Court, along with six points on his licence.

The star’s case was considered at the same court in April through a single justice procedure - an administrative process not open to the public or press - which was introduced in England and Wales three years ago to free up court time by letting magistrates quickly deal with low-level offences which didn’t warrant a prison sentence.

However, last month’s hearing was adjourned until this afternoon ‘’to show cause’’, with today’s hearing held in open court.

Speaking after the initial hearing, a member of court staff said: ‘’The magistrates requested more information - either the circumstances in which it happened or they think they don’t have enough information about the charge to make an informed decision.’’

Scotland Yard previously confirmed Beckham - who appeared in court on Thursday for his sentencing - had pleaded guilty by post.

In an earlier statement, the Met Police said: ‘’An allegation was made by a member of the public to the Met that on November 21, 2018, they saw a 43-year-old man on his mobile phone while driving his car in the area of Great Portland Street, W1.

‘’The 43-year-old man has been sent a notice of intended prosecution.’’

Meanwhile, two months before he was reported for this offence, Beckham - who played for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy throughout his career - avoided prosecution on a speeding charge because of a technicality.

Although the star had accepted he drove a loaned Bentley at a speed of 59mph in a 40mph zone in January 2018, he didn’t face further action because the notice of intended prosecution wasn’t received until one day after the statutory 14-day limit.