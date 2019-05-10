Share:

Why the P.M. of Pakistan has not taken any serious issues within these diseases? Well, nowadays it is damaging the people as well as destroying the lives of ours that we are afraid of it that we cannot do our work well.

If this issue will not be taken serious by the P.M. of Pakistan then who will ensure our safety? In Pakistan, mostly of the people are suffering from such cases I do not know why. The question raised that why he is not showing any kind of goodness to us.

Such diseases never never affect the elite. Even if they do, they have western capitals to cure them. On the contrary, it is the poor class suffering from the.

SIDRA ALAM,

Turbat, April 19.