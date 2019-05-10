Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Anti-dengue drive initiated by the district health department was in full swing under which surveillance and fumigation is being carried out in different areas of the city. During the campaign, surveillance is continuing to check its occurrence in 46 Union councils of the city specially in those union councils which were declared high risk areas last year. Talking to this agency, the In-charge dengue campaign in Municipal Corporation area Dr Zeeshan said the drive, which was in full swing would continue till October.

The Incharge said fogging and surveillance has been lengthened in high risk areas while anti dengue spray is also being carried out at bus terminals.

He said dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation.

Dr Zeeshan called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.