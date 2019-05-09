Share:

SIBIU, Romania - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is “stubbornly” pursuing European Union membership despite efforts in some circles to keep Turkey out of “the European family.”

Erdogan attended a meeting in Ankara on Thursday to review the needed steps to advance Turkey’s EU membership bid. He said that without Turkey, the EU won’t effectively combat “existential threats” to its founding principles, such as Islamophobia and hostility toward migrants.

The EU relies on Turkey to stem the flow of asylum-seekers to Europe. In his speech, Erdogan accused the EU of leaving Turkey alone to shoulder the refugee burden. The country is home to 3.6 million Syrian refugees. Turkey began EU membership negotiations in 2005 but the talks have stalled.

The head of the European Commission says Romania, which currently holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, must make further efforts to fully reach European standards on rule of law.

Jean-Claude Juncker’s comments Thursday came following internal political turmoil that has seen the country’s president and prime minister at loggerheads, and the head of its governing party convicted for vote-rigging and suing the EU.

The EU will continue dialogue with Romanian authorities, Juncker said as he arrived for an EU summit in the picturesque Transylvanian town of Sibiu. “They have to make efforts to reach the virtuous European crossroads.”

President Klaus Iohannis has openly acknowledged the effect of the political crisis on his country’s EU standing.