LAHORE - Faris Shafi (the brother of Meesha Shafi) withdrew his appointment from the Lux Style Awards.

The singer is the latest star to drop out of the platform of awards. The rapper’s BBC Asian Network track that was nominated for Best Song at this year’s Lux Style Awards in collaboration with Talal Qureshi.

He shared on Twitter, “Requesting that the following track, which has been nominated for ‘best song’ at the LuxStyleAwards be removed from the list of nominees. talalqureshi and I are neither attending, nor endorsing the awards. Thank you and good night.”

Although he did not specify the reason for his decision, the LSA’s were involved in controversy for nominating an alleged sexual harassor with many stars including Faris’s sister Meesha Shafi, Eman Suleman’s model, Generation’s clothing brand, and others rejected their LSA nominations.

Unilever also released a statement saying, “The nominations for the Lux Style Awards are decided by an independent and transparent Jury of industry peers and critics. The members of the Jury for 2019 were chosen by an independent Board of Governors. Neither the Lux Style Awards nor Unilever Pakistan has ever intruded in the Jury’s independence, and we continue to respect their decisions.”

The statement concluded with, “We are aware of the case involving Mr Ali Zafar and Ms Meesha Shafi. The matter is presently sub judice and it would not be appropriate to comment on it.”