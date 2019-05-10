Share:

Peru - An amateur footballer has died of a heart attack after drinking a post-match glass of ice-cold water that prompted a rare cardiovascular reflex in Peru.

Ludwin Florez Nole, had just finished playing with his team, the Los Rangers, in the Sullana Province, in north west Peru, when he started to feel unwell and went home, according to local media.

The 27-year-old’s wife said he drank a cold glass of ice water after returning home from the match and he started to have chest pains shortly afterwards.

Speaking about her husband’s sudden death she said: ‘Shortly afterwards he started to have chest pains so I took him to a nearby clinic, but he died on the way.

‘The doctor told me that he suffered a heart attack because he drank too much cold water while his body was still hot.’

Medics believed that the cold water caused a change in the sportsman’s heart rate, leading to a cardiovascular reflex.

A heart attack caused by cold fluids is considered rare when brought on by drinking a cool liquid, although contaminants in water are known to bring on stomach cramps and other similar conditions.

Arsenic in water, can also lead to headaches, stomach pains, convulsions, diarrhoea, vomiting and even death.