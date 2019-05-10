Share:

ISLAMABAD - Struggle for securing the floor led to chaos in the National Assembly on Thursday, as the speaker preferred a PTI minister over a PML-N lawmaker.

This came after a fiery speech by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who demanded the government get approval of the parliament before entering into deal with the IMF.

After his speech, Speaker Asad Qaiser gave the floor to Minister for Communications Murad Saeed for giving response on the point raised by the opposition party leader.

PML-N’s Khwaja Muahmmad Asif strongly reacted to it and he led some senior opposition lawmakers to the speaker’s dais to register their protest.

“We will not allow running the house in this way... This is unfair,” the protesters were heard saying, amid the rumpus by the joint opposition parties.

Khwaja Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others were seen stressing the chair to not ignore an important party in the house (PML-N). The chair, however, did not succumb to pressure and refused to give the floor to the PML-N lawmaker.

“I will not take dictation from anyone in the House,” said the speaker, adding that he would give floor to Khwaja once Murad completes his speech.

The lawmakers from opposition remained glued to the speaker’s podium in protest till the chair suspended the house for 15 minutes, ostensibly to cool down the heated environment.

The chair, on the resumption of the house, gave floor to Khwaja Asif. But, this time the PML-N lawmaker was not ready to speak. The speaker called his name for three times and after seeing his cold response, preferred to adjourn the proceedings.

BILAWAL’s Speech

Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his speech, asked the government to get approval from parliament before securing a loan package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Take approval from the Parliament, otherwise the deal (with IMF) will not be acceptable to the opposition and the people,” he warned, calling into question the loan programme being negotiated between the IMF and the Pakistan government.

The PPP leader, whose speech was repeatedly interrupted by the treasury benches members, was of the view that the government had succumbed to [unacceptable] conditions of the IMF. “It is not PTI government rather it is PTI-IMF Government,” he remarked.

Bilawal said that by accepting IMF’s objectionable conditions the government had put the economic sovereignty of country at stake while the national security was also compromised. “PPP in its era had also signed an IMF deal but [it did so] without compromising on the national sovereignty and interests,” he claimed.

He said the way the government had suddenly removed its finance minister, the SBP governor and the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) raised many questions. He said the prime minister had appointed his new adviser on finance and the SBP governor despite the fact that he had never met them before their appointment.

The PPP chairman said the government was putting the burden of its own failure on the people by forcing the provinces to collect more taxes and squeezing the pockets of the citizens itself too. He offered the federal government to hand over tax collection to the Sindh Board of Revenue, claiming it would make 100 percent recoveries.

“How stubborn you are! Try to learn. You have example of Sindh government,” he said in response to the hooting from treasury benches, wearing a smile on his face.

Bilawal said the price of commodities and items of daily use were touching new heights and the common man was drowning in a ‘tsunami of inflation’. “It is due to incompetency of the incumbent government that the people are suffering due to increase in prices of petroleum products and inflated bills of electricity and gas,” he added.

He also came down hard on the federal government for failing to meet its targets of tax collection and holding the 18th amendment responsible for its bankruptcy instead. He said the central government owed billions of rupees to the provinces.

The PPP leader also alleged that the PTI government, which came to power by raising the slogan of accountability, had committed corruption of 13 billion dollars only in three mega projects. Without naming anyone, he also alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had inducted such ministers in his cabinet as had links with the terror outfits.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, responding to speech of Bilawal, said the PPP leader was actually trying to secure an under-hand deal with the government. “He is seeking NRO but Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear he will not give NRO to anyone,” he said.

Terming Bilawal as an ‘accidental’ chairman of PPP who got party leadership as an ‘inheritance’, Murad said the opposition leader should have talked about emergence of AIDS cases in his home district, Larkana, instead of issuing baseless statements on other matters.