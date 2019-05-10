Share:

Muzaffargarh - Police on Thursday arrested key suspect in an attempted murder case, who, along with his unidentified companion, allegedly set a girl on fire for refusing his marriage proposal in Muzaffargarh district.

A first information report (FIR) was got registered by mother of the 16-year-old teenage girl against the culprits.

Police said the victim, who suffered burn injuries on her face, body and arms, was shifted to Muzaffargarh District Headquarters Hospital.

According to the FIR, the victim’s mother woke up at around 1.30am during the night when she heard her daughter screaming. She said two men were running away after pouring oil on her daughter and setting her on fire, a private TV reported on Thursday.

Other relatives also came to their house and helped put out the fire. She said that they also found a purse with a photo, some money and a chit with two mobile numbers on it.

According to victim’s mother, the suspect and his unidentified companion had set her daughter on fire in an attempt to kill her and ran away from the scene.

She said suspect’s parents had asked for her daughter’s hand in marriage but they rejected the proposal, alleging it made the accused angry. The accused made entry into her house along with his companion and set her daughter on fire, she added.

According to a police official the alleged culprit was angry as his marriage-proposal was turned down by the victim’s family, a private news channel reported.

He further said the accused identified as Yusuf, to calm his wrath, drenched the girl in petrol and set on fire which put the victim’s life in danger, adding most of the body including face and limbs were burnt badly.

The culprit later dropped a threatening letter to the victim’s house to horrify the family, the official revealed.

Doctors said condition of the victim was critical at hospital, the official stated.

After registration of the case against alleged attacker and his unidentified facilitator, a search operation was also carried out, the official said.

As per instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Doggar, the case is being investigated on the basis of merit and is being overseen by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jatoi Asif Rasheed, said police spokesperson Wasim Khan Gopang.