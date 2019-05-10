Share:

ISLAMABAD - According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 900 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 68, 000 as compared to the last closing at Rs 67,100. The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 773 and was traded at Rs 58,300 against Rs 57,527 of last day. The price of silver observed decrease of Rs 40 per tola and was traded at Rs 850 and that of 10 grams Silvers decreased by Rs 34.27 and was traded at Rs 728.23 against Rs 763 of last day. In the international market, the price of gold sinked by $3 per ounce and was traded at $1285 against $1288 of last day. According to the Rawalpindi-Islamabad local Sarafa market the price of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs 300 in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and was traded at 66,800 per tola and that of 10 gram gold soared by Rs260 and was traded at Rs 57,270 against 57,010 of last day.