ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday appointed Shabbar Zaidi as chairman of Federal Board of Revenue on honorary basis for a period of two years.

“The federal government has been pleased to appointment Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi as xhairman Federal Board of Revenue, Islamabad on honorary basis/pro bono basis for a period of two years, with immediate effect and until further order,” said a notification issued by the Establishment Division. As a honorary chairman, he will have full authority and powers but he will work without any salary or privileges.

Last week, the government had decided to remove then chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Mohammad Jehanzab Khan from his post. Later, it had decided to appoint Ahmed Mujtaba Memon as head of the FBR. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had picked Memon as the new FBR chairman in place of Jehanzeb Khan. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Shabbar Zaidi as the new chairman of the FBR.

Jehanzab khan was removed from the post of chairman FBR due to his differences with Prime Minister Imran Khan on proposed tax amnesty scheme. Similarly, the federal government was unhappy with the performance of FBR Chairman especially in terms of tax collection. Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed concerns over the performance of FBR, which is struggling to achieve the target despite mini budgets.

Tax collection shortfall had increased to Rs345 billion during ten months (July to April) of the ongoing fiscal year. The FBR had collected Rs2.995 trillion in taxes as against Rs3.35 trillion ten-month target, showing shortfall of Rs345 billion. The FBR is unlikely to achieve the annual target of Rs4398 billion by the end of current financial year. The government had introduced two mini budgets during the last 9 months but failed to improve tax collection.

A chartered accountant by profession, Zaidi has vowed to bring administrative reforms in the tax machinery. Syed Shabbar Zaidi, a member Board of Trustees Karachi Education Initiative, the parent body of KSBL, had served as Minister of Finance in the Sindh caretaker govt. Zaidi – a Chartered Accountant by profession and partner, A.F. Ferguson and Co. has a distinguished record of achievements to his credit.

He was past president, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and South Asian Federation of Accountants and former chairman, Professional Standard and Technical Advisory Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan.

His current responsibilities include being chairman of the Taxation Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan; member, Developing Nations Committee of International Federation of Accountants; member, Central Audit Committee of Board of State Bank of Pakistan; senior member of the Task Force for Reform of Tax Administration (2000); advisor, Corporate Rehabilitation Committee of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and trustee, Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).