LAHORE - Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the Punjab govt to submit a report on the closure of public sector companies today.

Justice Shahid Karim showed resentment and directed the law officer that the court cannot delay the matter as already the court has given six months to decide the issue.

The judge observed that the government was not serious to empower the local govt and wants to curtail its powers through functioning of public sector companies. He gave deadline of 24 hours to Punjab govt, chief secretary to decide regarding the closure of public sector companies.

Sheraz Zaka Advocate on behalf of petitioner submitted that the Punjab govt should be restrained from making political appointments.

He submitted that these public sector companies were impinging upon the powers of local government that are to function under Article 140 A of the Constitution.

After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the hearing until today. The judge directed the Punjab govt to submit a report after conducting a meeting and submit the report regarding closure of companies on the next date.

Notice to govt in plea against new LG Bill

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Punjab government and sought reply on a petition challenging the Punjab Local Government Bill, 2019.

Advocate Ahsan Bhoon representing the Lahore mayor pleaded that the government had introduced a new local bodies system, doing away with the existing local government institutions and did not allow them to complete their term.

The counsel stated the local bodies election were held on the directives of the apex court. He termed the new local government system a bid to change faces.

The Punjab legislature passed the Punjab Local Government Bill, 2019 and the Punjab Villages Panchayats and Neighborhood Councils Bill, 2019.

The Punjab Assembly passed two bills to replace the existing local bodies with a new local government system amid protest by opposition parties, particularly the PML-N.

On May 4, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar ratified the Punjab Local Government Bill, 2019.

Under the new bills, the Punjab government will hold elections for the new local bodies within one year.

As per the new local government system, the village council and mohalla council would be elected through non-party election system, while election would be held on a party basis at tehsil and municipal level. There will be a system of tehsil and village councils under the Act as the district and union council system would cease to have effect following the approval of the bill.