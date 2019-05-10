Share:

The government is all set to finalize three-year loan program with International Monetary Fund (IMF) today (Friday) as the draft compilation is in final phase.

Sources told that electricity prices will start increasing from July 1 while country would withdraw tax exemptions amounting to Rs700 billion within two years.

Pakistan will take $7 billion to $8 billion loan from IMF for which, an agreement is expected to be signed today.

As per IMF condition, the government will have to reduce subsidies and take Rs340 billion from consumers in the energy sector only. The prices of gas will be raised in the second phase.

Those government departments that are immersed in deficit will be privatized while State Bank of Pakistan would be able to regulate exchange rates independently. The rate of US dollar would be set without any pressure from the government.

This implies that the government is expected to allow a significant rupee depreciation and key interest rate hike in 2019.

Financial discipline will be maintained whereas non-developmental expenses will also be limitized.