ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hassan along with Secretary Khalid Mehmood met with Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza at her office on Thursday.

IPC Secretary Akbar Hussian Durrani, Acting PSB DG Arif Ibrhaim and DDG Technical Muhammad Azam Dar were also present during the long meeting.

The inside sources told The Nation that Gen Arif used same old tactics and blamed the federations for poor showings at international events. He informed the minister that POA has very less role in selection of players for the mega events, but he never bothered to inform the minister that his blue-eyed persons were facilitated in every touring party. The POA has been sending same old near and dear ones with the delegations for last decade or so while it also used the IOC as tool to blackmail the government and manage to dictate terms, the sources added. The sources further disclosed that the POA has made amendments in the constitution and removed President of Pakistan as POA patron citing a number of difficulties in getting signatures and approval of the President of Pakistan in every minor issue behind change in the POA constitution. The sources further said that Gen Arif informed the IPC Minister about POA’s role in uplifting the standard of the sports in the country. He also informed about the steps being taken by POA to improve the performances of athletes. He also informed about hosting the long-awaited National Games in Peshawar in October this year. He told the minister that holding of National Games will provide the athletes with a platform to prepare for the South Asian Games in 2020.

Dr Fahmida assured the POA chief of government’s all-out support and informed the POA delegation that after the passage of 18th Amendment, sports are responsibility of provinces and all the provinces have to perform their responsibilities accordingly. It was also decided to enhance cooperation among all the stakeholders to ensure better results.

The IPC Minister said that the POA should recommend training camps and suggestions to the PSB, which will fully facilitate them and also told Gen Arif to bring his suggestions in writing in the next meeting, the sources concluded.