Share:

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad Capital Territory administration has prohibited the proscribed organisations from fund raising within the revenue limits of Islamabad district for two months.

District Magistrate Islamabad, M. Hamza Shafqaat on Thursday issued an order under section 144 of the Cr.PC 1898 to prohibit the fund raising in any kind and social, political, welfare and religious activities by those organisations/individuals, also their subsidiary welfare organisations/wings, which are on the watch list of UNSC, designated organisations as per SRO of the ministry of foreign affairs and proscribed/under observation organisation /individuals under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The administration has come to know that some proscribed organisations were busy in fund raising in the limits of capital city. The order said that to provide immediate protection to public life and property, the directions are necessary to be issued.

Seventy one organisations/splinter outfits have been notified as proscribed by the Ministry of Interior under section 11-B-(1) r/w Schedule-1, Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 including Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Tanzeem Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat, Sipah-i-Muhammad Pakistan, Balochistan Bunyad Parast Army, Jaish-e-Muhammad, Tehreek Nafaz-e-Aman, Laskar-e-Tayyiba, Tahafuz Hadudullah, Sipah-i -Sahaba Pakistan, Balochisan Waja Liberation Army, Tehrik-e-Jaffria Pakistan, Baloch Republican Party Azad, Tehrik-e-Nifaz-e-Shariat-e-Mohammad and Balochistan United Army.

Two organisations are under watch by the Ministry which include Ghulaman-e-Sahaba and Maymar Trust. Two more organisations have been enlisted under UN Security Council Resolution No. 1267 which include Al-Akhtar Trust and Al-Rashid Trust.