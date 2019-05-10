Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police has fined 197,260 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) found involved in violation of the traffic laws during the current year so far.

The violations mostly include non-completion of routes, misbehaviour with passengers and overloading. Strict action has been taken against the transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose was to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed while reviewing special report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion. According to the ITP, it has been utilizing all resources to facilitate general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehaviour of driver/conductor and incompletion of the designated route but also cancelling driving license of the PSV drivers who were found repeatedly involved in the same violations. According to the officials, a total of 60303 trucks, 15228 buses, 40588 Suzuki pickups, 45208 passenger vans, 7674 cabs and 28259 other Public Service Vehicles were fined during the current year.

SSP (Traffic) said that special squads have already been constituted to check the route violation and Traffic Help Line, 915, (051-9261992) was established to resolve public grievances well in time where every citizen can lodge complaint on the help line round the clock.

He said that the citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers or other traffic related issues at the ITP helpline.

Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan inaugurated the ongoing education and enforcement campaign at ITP Headquarters Islamabad. This is in line with the vision floated by federal minister of interior. The IG along with DIG (security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed and other senior officials inaugurated the special traffic education and enforcement campaign. The IGP while addressing media highlighted the salient features of the campaign. He said that heavy penalties/fines will be imposed on the traffic violators in terms of not wearing seat belt, helmet by the motor cyclist, violation of lane discipline and usage of mobile phone so and so forth. In this regard, he explicitly requested the citizens to respect traffic laws. He further maintained that a comprehensive strategy will be chalked out to discourage one wheeling. The IGP highlighted the achievements of Islamabad as 35 percent crime reduction, full throttle campaign against land and drug mafia and change of police culture are the driving force of his campaign. In order to meet any contingency in emergency light situation, two quick response teams have been launched on round the clock basis. All main highways including the Expressway, Kashmir Highway and Margalla Road are manned with eleven ITP nakkas /check points. According to the police officials, from today onward, traffic will also be monitored through radar control and safe city cameras.