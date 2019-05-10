Share:

LOS ANGELES - Katherine Jenkins refuses to speak in-between concerts when she is on tour.

The 38-year-old classical-crossover singer has just kicked off her tour and admits that she avoids speaking when she comes off stage until her soundcheck for the next show in order to preserve her voice.

Appearing on UK TV show ‘This Morning’ on Thursday she revealed that she chooses to rest her vocal cords because they are like a ‘’muscle’’ but she is aware her self-imposed vow of silence may make people think she is a ‘’diva’’.

Speaking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, she said: ‘’It’s a muscle so you have to rest it and unfortunately you have to really, really rest it. So what I do is when I come off I don’t speak until the next sound check, so today would normally be a day off, so I wouldn’t speak. [Seeing fans] is always such a worry to me because when I’m not speaking, I always worry that people will think that I’m a bit diva-ish and rude. So I always try and let them know that I’m not talking and actually happened to me in the airport the other day, and I was trying to buy something and I was with my tour manager, and I said that, ‘Please try and explain.’

‘’It was so interesting because the lady would then talk back to me, so she actually said, ‘Would she like this colour?’ And I thought, ‘Wow how interesting how you treat people when they can’t talk.’ ‘’

And Katherine - who has three-year-old daughter Aaliyah and 13-month-old son Xander with her husband Andrew Levitas - explained that when she is at home with her children, they treat her voice ban as a ‘’game’’.