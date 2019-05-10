Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is working on a project to publish its seventy-year history for the new generation. It is also in the process of compiling a telephone directory with contact numbers of noted artists and singers. In this connection, a meeting was held on Thursday to review the progress made so far on the two projects. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan chaired the meeting and directed the officials to complete the task as early as possible. The meeting was told that LAC will also collect data from artists including, singers, poets, writers and painters to record its history. Terming both the projects a challenge, the executive director assured the staff that required funds would be made available despite resource constraints. “We are optimistic and determined to allocate every possible resource to make these projects successful”, he said.